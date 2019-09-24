SCCAA holds annual Community Day for residents

On September 21 South Central Community Action Agency held its Annual Community Day/ Health Fair for the residents in Simpson County.

This event is held each year to give back to the community.

The event was held at the Magee Community House and included lots of food, games, and entertainment for the entire family. Health specialists were also on site to check glucose levels and blood pressure. They provided nutrition information and first aid demonstrations. Representatives of Medicaid and United Health Care were available to discuss insurance information

Other vendors included Copiah Lincoln, Humana, Mississippi Department of Health, Southeast Regional Clinic-Shine Project, Westhaven Funeral Home, and the Simpson County Health Department.

Director of Social Services Jolyn Winn said, “Helping others in need is not only a responsibility of life; it is what gives meaning to life.”

South Central Community Action Agency (SCCAA) is a nonprofit, community development organization which has long held to the philosophy of building people’s capacity to address critical life issues. SCCAA assists, empowers, and improves the quality of life of individuals, families, and communities by providing services to meet their needs, according to the agency’s mission.

According to the Community Action Partnership, “Community Action changes people’s lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities, and makes America a better place to live. 5.8 million people across the United States have received services with Community Action Agencies. Nearly 40 million people across America live in poverty.” South Central Community Action Agency’s goal is to provide the service to individuals and assist them in becoming self-sufficient. Helping people, changing lives, is what the agency strives to do daily.

SCCAA through its services assists and empowers at-risk individuals and families, meeting their needs, increasing their independence in efforts to become self-sufficient, “helping people, and changing lives.”

The founding community leaders were concerned about the rapid closing of major manufacturing companies which resulted in the loss of over 4,000 jobs. The early organizers of SCCAA were passionate about helping families who were losing their ability to be economically self-sufficient.

The South Central Community Action Agency provides qualified low income families with access to several short and long term assistance programs. Winn explained that SCCAA offers Community Services Block Grant (CSGB) services, transportation services, aging, weatherization, and a Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Much of the funding for their resources comes from the Community Services Block Grant; however, private donations may be used too. Resources are limited, however South Central Community Action does its best to provide activities and services that are designed to increase the clients overall self-sufficiency levels. Staff from the agency offer case management, support in obtaining and paying the rent on adequate housing, information on affordable health care services, nutrition, and assistance to receive adequate education or employment as part of CSBG.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, provides one time financial assistance or cash grants to income eligible households. The government originates the funding and the money is used to pay for a portion of a family’s home energy bills, including heating or cooling.

The exact amount and type of benefits paid out will vary based on many factors. They include income levels, the number of family members, and the funding that is made available to the South Central Community Action Agency. Funds will be used to pay for bills such as natural gas, electricity, wood, liquid petroleum propane/butane gas, and other related energy costs.

For other energy resources there is the Weatherization program. This provides funding to low income families, including the elderly and disabled. The money is used to make the homes of eligible homeowners healthier, safe, and more energy efficient. It can address heating or cooling systems, add insulation, and in general help clients save money.

Winn encourages anyone in the Simpson County Community, in need of assistance to please contact the agency at 769-235-8224.