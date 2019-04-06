SCCAA holds Community Appreciation Day

South Central Community Action Agency recently hosted a customer appreciation day in honor of Community Action Month.

May is set aside for Community Action Month. The agency collaborated with partnering agencies during the month of May and showed appreciation for senior citizens of Simpson County. They also gave them an overview of the agency and Community Action as a whole. Refreshments were served and the agency gave away door prizes.

According to the Community Action Partnership, “Community Action changes people’s lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities, and makes America a better place to live. 5.8 million people across the United States have received services with Community Action Agencies. Nearly 40 million people across America live in poverty.” South Central Community Action Agency’s goal is to provide the service to individuals and assist them in becoming self-sufficient. Helping people, changing lives, is what the agency strives to do daily.

SCCAA through its services assists and empowers at-risk individuals and families, meeting their needs, increasing their independence in efforts to become self-sufficient, “helping people, and changing lives.”

The founding community leaders were concerned about the rapid closing of major manufacturing companies which resulted in the loss of over 4,000 jobs. The early organizers of SCCAA were passionate about helping families who were losing their ability to be economically self-sufficient.

To get more information about the programs offered at South Central Community Action Agency, contact their office at 769-235-82214 or 1-866-313-2905.