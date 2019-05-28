SCDF to host new leadership class

By PAT BROWN,
  • 111 reads
Tue, 05/28/2019 - 2:42pm

The Simpson County Development Foundation is seeking applicants for their annual leadership program, Simpson Leaders. 

The program, like many other adult leadership programs across the state,  gives business  leaders the opportunity to network together and learn about different aspects of community development in Simpson County. 

Candidate can expect to gain benefits from the program that include but are not limited to personal and professional development as well as knowledge of cultural and economic development efforts in Simpson County.  The classroom instruction will be offered by skilled professionals in human resource development. 

The program will include four two-day sessions spread over the course of a year with the first program tentatively scheduled for August.  Subsequent meetings will be held in September, and March and April of 2020. 

The class will graduate in April 2020 and will be presented at the annual meeting of the Simpson County Development Foundation. 

Classes will include the Myers-Briggs Personality Test along with leadership and group dynamics.  It will also include the traits and skills of a good leader. 

The class will undertake projects to enhance the community.  The second meeting will focus on community projects as well as visits to local business and industry. 

The spring classes will include sessions on entrepreneurship, public service and additional on-site visits to various businesses and industries. 

Those interested in participating in the program are requested to contact the Simpson County Development Foundation in Mendenhall in person or by phone and request an application.  There is a $200 class participation fee for being part of the program. 

For additional information, contact Richard Rankin at 601-847-2375 or by email at scdf@bellsouth.net.

Breaking News

Missing Person Found

Interim Sheriff Greg Reynolds reported on Tuesday April 23 2019, an area search was conducted... READ MORE

EARLY DISMISSAL
Girl Scout Cookies
Arson Suspected After Shooting Incident
County Courthouse Offices
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

Obituaries

Willie George Blair

Willie George Blair, 92, of Mendenhall passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Magee General... READ MORE

Rita Dean Plunk
Megan Renee Purser Beaube
Megan Renee Purser Beaube
Mavis Marie Cone McCoy
Rodney Lee Sullivan

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30

Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce... READ MORE

Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.