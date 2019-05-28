SCDF to host new leadership class

The Simpson County Development Foundation is seeking applicants for their annual leadership program, Simpson Leaders.

The program, like many other adult leadership programs across the state, gives business leaders the opportunity to network together and learn about different aspects of community development in Simpson County.

Candidate can expect to gain benefits from the program that include but are not limited to personal and professional development as well as knowledge of cultural and economic development efforts in Simpson County. The classroom instruction will be offered by skilled professionals in human resource development.

The program will include four two-day sessions spread over the course of a year with the first program tentatively scheduled for August. Subsequent meetings will be held in September, and March and April of 2020.

The class will graduate in April 2020 and will be presented at the annual meeting of the Simpson County Development Foundation.

Classes will include the Myers-Briggs Personality Test along with leadership and group dynamics. It will also include the traits and skills of a good leader.

The class will undertake projects to enhance the community. The second meeting will focus on community projects as well as visits to local business and industry.

The spring classes will include sessions on entrepreneurship, public service and additional on-site visits to various businesses and industries.

Those interested in participating in the program are requested to contact the Simpson County Development Foundation in Mendenhall in person or by phone and request an application. There is a $200 class participation fee for being part of the program.

For additional information, contact Richard Rankin at 601-847-2375 or by email at scdf@bellsouth.net.