Scholarships awarded

On December 21 three Simpson County area college students received scholarships ranging from $250 to $500.

The first $500 was donated by the Harper High class of 1970. In order to qualify, students must be descendants of faculty, staff or alumni of Harper Vocational High School. Students completed an application, including a typed essay, a submission of transcript and test scores, and the name of the college they planned to attend.

After receiving and reviewing the applications, three winners were chosen: Kamri Posey (University of Southern Miss), first place; Montreal Walker (Jackson State University), second place; and Shquajih Dampeer (Copiah Lincoln Community College), third place.

A reception was held in their honor to present them with their monetary awards. Family and committee members gathered, enjoying food and fellowship. Former educators and administrators were in attendance, as well, sharing some encouraging words. Students heeded their words, saying that they would try their best to stay on track for the future. “A good time was had by all," said Scholarship Chair Laureen Lockhart. For more information or donations regarding the scholarship, contact Lockhart at 601-847-5822.