School district up by 125 students for year

Public schools opened for the 2019-2020 school year last week with 3,545 students enrolled, which is a 125 student increase over last year.

According to the administration at last week’s school board meeting, the opening went smoothly, but some who attended the meeting felt differently.

Susan Roberts, a grandparent from Smith County, reported that her five-year-old grandson went through the lunch line at Magee Elementary and had his plate of food thrown in the garbage by a cafeteria worker because his name did not show up on the computer. Roberts did not specify whether this was for free or reduced lunches. She told the board that her daughter, who works at the Fast Pace Health Care near Magee Elementary School where the incident occurred, had been called to the schools on a number of occasions for child related issues and did not understand why she was not contacted about this issue.

The child was sent back through the line and given bread and milk. The child reported to the grandmother, “There are evil people in the lunch room.” The board heard the issue and the food service manager is to address the matter, This type of incident spurred much controversy last school year and it was stated that it would not happen again.

Three parents requested release from the Simpson County School District so their children could attend schools in other districts. Under existing guidelines, and based on residency of the child, the board indicated that they could not approve the transfer. Governmental funds designated for each student follows that student to the new district. One parent noted that Smith County will accept the transfers but charge the parent $500 in addition to the transfered funds. Board member Danny Cowart said that practice may violate the law.

The board also heard from a concerned parent, Laqucia Floyd, about the student dress code. She stated that the dress code is not consistent with what can be purchased locally but that the problem does not come out until students get to school. She said the jeans her son wore to school have patches sown onto them. They do not show skin but are just made to appear worn. Her son was prevented from attending class because of the jeans. She added that her child was respectful and not disruptive and that not allowing him to attend class was not in his best interest.

The board heard from another resident, Lewis Carter, suggesting that the board schedule town hall meetings around the district so that members would be aware of concerns from the community.

The board approved additional pay for coaching supplements, and they approved the emergency licenses for Drew Lane and James Sumerall. They approved classified contracts as well as substitute teachers and substitute bus drivers. They also approved the increase for teachers who are waiting for licenses from the state to $150 per day as substitutes.

The board accepted a Workman’s Comp insurance bid from Joe Lee of Southgroup of $99,885, an amount which is almost $24,000 less than last year. The bid was submitted through AmFed. Director of Finance Dwayne Fewell reported that the district had a good relationship with Lee over the previous year.

The board is in discussion and planning stages with the Bailey Company for a facilities use plan and wants to implement their goals and objectives for the school system. Meetings are set for August 16 at noon and August 20 at 6 p.m. Bailey’s plan is to have preliminary plans to the board by September and final plans by October.

The board said they were late in the planning process because the school administrations should have been able to implement the board goals as part of the individual school goals earlier. The goals have not been finalized by the board as of this writing.

Tom McAlpin, 16th Section land manager for the school district, reported to the board that the district received $720,375.41 for the 2019 fiscal year. McAlpin stated that the number was very strong. He also said that all but four leases on 16th Section lands had been paid. The board approved a bond refund for timber sales to Marion County Timber, which had been contracted with the district.

The school board had not acted on a request from Magee High School for a mental health counselor. Board members wanted additional information from the vendor about services. After the vendor did not make information available the board opted to use the services of Region Eight Mental Health, which will provide services for each school location within the county.

The board approved ACT training workshops for Magee and Mendenhall. Magee will use ACT Online Prep, and Mendenhall will use a program called Jumpstart Test Prep. Dr. Tom Duncan, principal of Magee High School, said the new program was implemented at the end of the last school year so there is not adequate data to assess the program at this point, though he said that most of the students took advantage of the service. Information from ACT indicates that students who utilize the program will see a 2 to 3 point improvement in test scores.

Romonica Feazell, principal of Mendenhall High School, wants the Jumpstart program because it is Brookhaven, Miss. based and she has personal knowledge of the program after her own child utilized it. As with the ACT Online Prep program, Jumpstart test program students are receiving increases in test scores.

The district also used the ACT Bootcamp program last year and it was reported to be successful.

The school district’s ad valorem tax request for the upcoming year is $10,117,506. In the event of a shortfall in taxes the board could make a short term loan to be added to the next year’s ad valorem request. This could be the case if the tax valuation in the Mississippi Hub assessment is changed as the business has requested.

Attorneys for Mississippi Hub appeared before the Simpson County Board of Supervisors recently to request a reduction in valuation, but the board refused. The next course of action is to go to court over the appraisal.