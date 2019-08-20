Schools hold work session for goals, long range plans

In preparation for an upcoming meeting on school facilities, the Simpson County School Board met last Friday morning to address goals and other plans for the county’s public schools.

The board decided to hold the meeting now, they said, because they have employed the services of Bailey Consultants to complete a study of the physical plant and facilities within the district. The board deemed it better to have as much information approved and adopted in advance as possible so that any of Bailey’s recommendations could reflect the goals and objectives of the school district.

While the exact verbiage has not been adopted, the district’s goals include these: 1. The Simpson County School District will increase student achievement and growth of all students through meaningful instruction; 2. The district will establish schools that maintain safe, orderly, inviting and healthy learning environments; 3. Schools will increase the number of students that will have positive K-12 educational experience; 4. The district will maintain a sound financial fund balance.

While these goals may sound a bit general and ambivalent, the board was more specific as to what is being expected.

Board member Danny Cowart stated that it was not his desire to micromanage the district with how they plan to get to the desired results. He said that would be left up to the administrators and their staffs.

In the plan which they submitted to the board, the central office staff gave the board a document which outlined their indicators for success as well as the strategies they plan to implement in order to accomplish their goals.

The board accepted the document from the superintendent as their five year plan for the district as well as a mission statement and a vision for the district.