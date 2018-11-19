A Season to Share

Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and share with one another the things we are thankful for. It is a time that should not be spent alone. Several local organizations have taken it upon themselves to ensure that everyone in Simpson County is able to share and fellowship during this time.

The South Central Community Action Agency provided care packages for the elderly on November 20. The packages were distributed at the Magee Community Center. They included a rotisserie chicken, canned goods, and a dessert. Director Jolyn Winn said the packages were intended to assist with Thanksgiving. She said if anyone is interested in joining the SCCAA Nutrition Program they may call 769-235-8224.

Mana Food Distribution located in Mendenhall held their seventh annual community Thanksgiving last Sunday. Lighthouse Community Development Director Charity Jones explained that the goal was to feed approximately 600 people. Mendenhall Ministries collaborated with Lighthouse Community Outreach Center and allowed the event to be hosted in their volunteer center.

Jones said 45 volunteers came out to support the event. This year they were able to feed 515 people, which included the Angel Wings Outreach Center and the Simpson County Jail.

Jones said, “Our first year we started serving out the back of Lighthouse Church, and we probably fed maybe 25 to 30 people.”

The event has grown with the help of different organizations located around Mendenhall. Many of the food items were donated or purchased with monetary donations. A special thanks was given to Rho Iota Zeta, Stella Empowerment Education Organization, Mendenhall Ministries, New Beginnings, United Health Care, Peoples Bank, Overflow Church, and G. Grove Church for their contributions to making the event a success. Jones explained that a clothes drive was also held. New Zion Church and PriorityOne Bank donated hats and gloves to the clothing drive. The drive was able to provide nearly 200 families with warm clothing items for the winter.

Jones said, “Thanks to everyone for their participation and your continued support.” Manna will be open on Thanksgiving Day for their monthly food distribution from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. She also announced that Manna is partnering with Toys for Tots, and preparing for that distribution on December 20.

Julia Montz is in charge of planning the Annual Community Thanksgiving for First United Methodist Church in Magee. Montz laughed as she said, “The first time we did it we served about 30 people and we thought it was awesome.” Montz explained that since then each year they have fed approximately 330 people.

She said that the church has been excited about the growth and that she personally looks forward to this time of year. Montz said that through the years they have been blessed to never run out of food. Volunteers from other churches and around the community support the Community Thanksgiving by serving, setting up tables and helping with whatever is needed.

Montz proudly said that everything that is served is homemade and that this year they plan to smoke 28 turkeys to feed everyone. When asked about the cooking process Montz explained that she makes an announcement in church and the members sign up to bring a dish.

She said, “People sign up to bring different things and they bring it in that morning or the day before. It’s a lot that people give up to make this happen.” She said usually 10 to 12 men show up early Thanksgiving morning and begin pulling the meat from the turkeys. The menu for the Community Thanksgiving includes turkey, green beans, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls, and dessert.

This act of generosity has touched many lives over the years. Montz said that in the past she and the volunteers would deliver Thanksgiving meals to families and one year they had one left over. She said, “We knocked on a door and an elderly lady came to the door and she had a piece of cornbread. We offered her the meal and she started to cry.” Montz said, “She looked at us with the cornbread in her hand and said thank you because that was all that she had.”

The Community Thanksgiving has touched people who truly need it through the years. Montz said, “A woman comes every year and picks up two meals and shares one with her sister. She tells up it makes it feel like old times when they are sitting and eating together.”

The event provides the people of the community with much more than food. It provides them with a sense of being loved and the opportunity to bond with others. Montz said, “We get more out of it than anybody else. They tell us thank you and I don’t hesitate to tell them thank you for letting us do this for them.” She said that every year her children who live out of state ask if she is coming to visit and she tells them no. Because she enjoys the feeling of satisfaction and joy the event brings.

Montz wanted to emphasize that the event is a Community Thanksgiving and not a Methodist Thanksgiving. She enthusiastically said, “Everyone is welcomed.”

Montz said there are 537 people signed up for meals. She said, “There will be a pianist there that plays Christmas carols, and it’s really a festive place when you walk in. We want everyone to feel welcomed when they come in.”

She said guest had the option to pick up the food or sit and eat at the church. Food will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Methodist Church on Thanksgiving Day. If anyone is considering picking up their meal they should call the Methodist Church at 601-849-2459.