Shop Local. Shop Small Business Saturday

  • 185 reads
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 10:02am

Obituaries

Reverend Andrew Keys
Funeral services for Reverend Andrew Keys, Collins, MS ( Rocky Valley Community) will be held on... READ MORE
Jennifer Hope Jones
Vernell Fairchild
Ruth D. Shepherd
Roy Dean Cone
Nelda R. Anderson

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.