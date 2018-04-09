Simpson Academy Homecoming Court

Pregame ride around for maids will begin at 6 p.m. with the crowning of Homecoming queen at half-time of the game versus Cathedral. Members of the Homecoming Court are, from left; Sophomore Maids Claire Polk, Maddie Moody, Gracie Welch, and Rayelle Nations; Football Maid Alexis Sullivan; Senior Maids Kylie Roberts and Morgan Griffith; Football Maid Adeline Bond; Junior Maids, Anna Claire Walker, Hattie Grace Ashmore, Sabra Hubbard, and Jenna Simonini. Front, Crown Bearer Rawls Wilson and Flower Girl Maylee Kate Bowen.