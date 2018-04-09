Simpson Academy Homecoming Court

  • 48 reads
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 10:22am

Pregame ride around for maids will begin at 6 p.m. with the crowning of Homecoming queen at half-time of the game versus Cathedral. Members of the Homecoming Court are, from left; Sophomore Maids Claire Polk, Maddie Moody, Gracie Welch, and Rayelle Nations;  Football Maid Alexis Sullivan; Senior Maids Kylie Roberts and Morgan Griffith; Football Maid Adeline Bond; Junior Maids, Anna Claire Walker, Hattie Grace Ashmore, Sabra Hubbard, and Jenna Simonini. Front, Crown Bearer Rawls Wilson and Flower Girl Maylee Kate Bowen.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obituaries

James H. Westbrook

 James H. Westbrook, 77, of Raleigh, passed from this life on Saturday at UMC in Jackson.

... READ MORE
Vidilia Boggan Holbrook
Julia Elizabeth Jones
Charles L. Canoy
Berma Dean Barbe
Oscar White

Social

Community Calendar 8-30-2018

 

August 29

Tickets for Magee/Mendenhall game will be on sale in the Magee High School Ofiice on Wednesday, August 29 from 8-12.

 

August 30

Community Calendar 8-23-2018
Community Calendar 8-16-2018
Community Calendar 8-9-2018
ARE YOU REGISTERED FOR SCHOOL?
Community Calendar 8-2-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.