Simpson Academy boys 4A Champs

The Simpson Academy Cougars are the Class AAAA Boys Basketball 2019-2020 Champions. Head Coach James Crain led the Cougars to a 33-6 record this season. The Cougars defeated Hillcrest Christian 61-43 to capture the state championship Saturday night. The team will now be competing for the Overall Championship. Players celebrating are, from left, front, Dylan Perdomo, Seth Cooper, Scott Maddox, Drew Williams, Josh Flynt, Joe Berry, Jered Smith, Todd Larkin, Cameron Larkin, Zach Brown, Barrett Gary, Koby Walker, Head Coach James Crain, and Coach Carey Crain; back, from left, Wesley Boyd, Cole Groover, Crosby Mullins, Weston Frye, Parker Jones, Warner Watkins, Dawson Drennan, Ramsey Jones, Farm Bureau Agent Chris Williams, and Farm Bureau Agent Chris Bowen