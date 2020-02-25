Simpson Academy boys 4A Champs

  • 56 reads
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 2:45pm

The Simpson Academy Cougars are the Class AAAA Boys Basketball 2019-2020 Champions. Head Coach James Crain led the Cougars to a 33-6 record this season. The Cougars defeated Hillcrest Christian 61-43 to capture the state championship Saturday night. The team will now be competing for the Overall Championship. Players celebrating are, from left, front, Dylan Perdomo, Seth Cooper, Scott Maddox, Drew Williams, Josh Flynt, Joe Berry, Jered Smith, Todd Larkin, Cameron Larkin, Zach Brown, Barrett Gary, Koby Walker, Head Coach James Crain, and Coach Carey Crain; back, from left, Wesley Boyd, Cole Groover, Crosby Mullins, Weston Frye, Parker Jones, Warner Watkins, Dawson Drennan, Ramsey Jones, Farm Bureau Agent Chris Williams, and Farm Bureau Agent Chris Bowen

Obituaries

Curtis Henry Graham
Curtis Henry Graham died peacefully of natural causes and was ushered into God’s presence on the... READ MORE
Randell Ainsworth
Mary Katherine Powell Miller
Mark A. Guy
Sherry Brown
James Raylon Mathew

Social

Community Calendar 2-27-2020
February 29 The Disciples of Christ Family Center will honor First Lady Elmira Willis with a special brunch on Saturday, February 29, at 10:30 a.m.
Family’s memorial
The Sip Discount Wine & Liquor Ribbon Cutting
Magee General Hopital celebrated it’s new Emergency Department
Job seekers are invited to Co-Lin Job Fair
Job seekers are invited to Co-Lin Job Fair

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.