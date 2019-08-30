Simpson Academy Homecoming Court

Simpson Academy is proud to present the 2019-2020 Homecoming Court. Members are, from left, Hannah Frye (sophomore), Megan Maddox (sophomore), Anna Grace Shivers (sophomore), Caroline White (sophomore), Haley Bynum (senior - Football Maid), Anna Claire Walker (senior), Gracie Maddox (senior), Sabra Hubbard (senior - Football Maid), Gracie Bowen (junior), Gracie Welch (junior), Bayleigh Grace Munn (junior), and Rayelle Nations (junior). First grade flower girl and crown bearer are Allie Grace Lee and Ruston Atkinson. The Homecoming game will be Friday, September 13, at 7 p.m. versus East Rankin. Pregame activities will begin at 6 p.m. with the crowning of Homecoming Queen at half-time.