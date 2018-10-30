Special Election for Braxton Mayor

The Town of Braxton is slated to have a special election on November 13. The election is being held to fill a vacancy left by beloved Mayor Mable Everett, who recently passed away. The qualifying deadline passed on October 24. Three candidates have qualified. Rodney Barnett, Shane Brown, and Tate Yelverton will be running for office. Polls will be open from 7a.m.-7p.m. on November 13, and Braxton residents are encouraged to participate in selecting new leadership.