Special Election for Braxton Mayor

By MARLAN JONES,
  • 296 reads
Tue, 10/30/2018 - 1:52pm

The Town of Braxton is slated to have a special election on November 13. The election is being held to fill a vacancy left by beloved Mayor Mable Everett, who recently passed away. The qualifying deadline passed on October 24. Three candidates have qualified. Rodney Barnett, Shane Brown, and Tate Yelverton will be running for office. Polls will be open from 7a.m.-7p.m. on November 13, and Braxton residents are encouraged to participate in selecting new leadership.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obituaries

Zelda H. Dukes

Zelda H. Dukes, 95, of Raleigh passed away October 28, 2018, at her home.

Roy V. Robertson
Leslie Sullivan Butler
John Wilson Burch
Wayne Lamar Brumbelo
Bennie Ray Dyess

Social

Community Calendar 11-01-2018

 

October 31

The Town of Mt. Olive will have Scarecrow Festival Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. downtown between 4th and 6th streets.

 

Magee High is forming a P-16 Council
Community Calendar 10-18-2018
Trojans defeat Lions for Homecoming
Community Calendar 10-11-2018
Community Calendar 10-4-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.