STATE CHAMPS

The Lady Cougars won the State AAAA DII Championship Saturday afternoon by defeating Lamar School 45-39. It was their first title since 1998. The Lady Cougars’ road to the championship was a 64-31 win over Washington School in the quarterfinals and a 49-32 win over Pillow Academy in the semifinals. Coach Linda Dear and the Lady Cougars will now advance to the MAIS Overall Tournament at Mississippi College with a record of 29-7.

The Cougars won the State AAAA DII Championship Saturday night by defeating Copiah 84-60. It was their third title in the last six years. The Cougars’ road to the championship was a 65-40 win over East Rankin Academy in the quarterfinals and a 58-37 win over Lamar School in the semifinals. Coach James Crain and the Cougars will now advance to the MAIS Overall Tournament at Mississippi College with a record of 25-8.