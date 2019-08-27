Station 7 Fire and Rescue gets new rescue equipment

Station 7 Fire and Rescue recently purchased an ARGO Avenger 8x8 Responder, which is the first vehicle of its kind in the county. The Avenger is an amphibious vehicle that can be used on land and water.

Station 7 Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Fairchild explained that every department in the county has some kind of off road vehicle to be used when necessary. Station 7 decided to purchase the Avenger, which is truly a multipurpose vehicle with capabilities to assist in any off road situation. Fairchild said the vehicle is designed specifically for first responders and can be used on any terrain.

It comes equipped with a basket capable of holding a stretcher for secure emergency travel. Fairchild said this feature would be especially useful for any rescue situations where a person has been hurt and needs to be extracted from the woods. He described this feature with emphasis, and gave scenarios of how extractions done by ATV or a side by side could lead to further injuries due to the difficulty of securing a person to an ATV.

The Avenger has eight wheels, each with low pressure. Fairchild said each tire has approximately 1.9 pounds of air, which makes it ideal for traversing over different terrains. The Avenger will give responders the capability to drive over downed trees and many other obstacles that they may encounter. He added, “With eight wheels and low tire pressure it is more stable for a patient when used in rescue.”

The vehicle also has firefighting capabilities and can be equipped with a water tank. Fairchild said the Avenger can carry up to six firefighters on land and four people in the water. New rules do not allow fire departments to take fire trucks off road, making the Avenger necessary for responding to brush fires and incidents in wooded areas. It increases chances of managing and extinguishing the fires and gives firefighters options beyond fighting fires from the road.

Fairchild said the Avenger has been equipped with emergency lighting, scene lights, search lights, brush guards, and a winch. These features coupled with its land and aquatic capabilities mean that the vehicle can be well utilized by the departments of Simpson County.

Fairchild said, “We may have it at our station, but it’s for the entire county.” He explained that the vehicle can easily be attached and moved to assist any department in the county. The Avenger is user friendly and can easily be operated by anyone. Fairchild thanked everyone who has assisted the fire station and has made continuous donations. He said, “We wanted to be good stewards of their money and all the people that donate to us. We wanted to get something worth wild and we got it to better serve the community.”