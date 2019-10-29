Storm dampens Crazy Day

The storms that blew through Simpson County on Saturday morning dashed all hopes of having a Crazy Day celebration in Magee.

Unfortunately, after talking with vendors the Chamber of Commerce found no way to re-schedule the event this year. Crazy Day is scheduled as a rain or shine event with no refunds. So the deposits which were paid to the Chamber remained with the Chamber. Lacye Evans, Chamber president, said everyone was understanding regarding the deposit.

The Chamber still had a lot of expense including items like event promotion and rental of equipment. Expenses to bands who were to perform had to be paid.

Evans did say that the Chamber is in good financial shape so they will be okay. Some of the expenses were also offset by businesses sponsoring the band as well as other parts of Crazy Day.

In other storm related news, Magee Mayor Dale Berry cautions residents that clean-up crews using chainsaws are required by the city to be registered with the city. He said as of now the only registered businesses are Bruce Lewis, Chancer Funchess and Living Waters because these businesses have liability insurance. Berry cautioned that he instructed Magee Police to confirm with crews that they are approved as well as being licensed and bonded to perform the work. Berry did not indicate whether the companies that are contracted with the power companies are approved to do the work. However, it is logical that they would be approved. Berry said a “jake-leg” felled a tree near the hospital that took the power out on Monday.

Berry said the limbs and debris would be cleaned up over the next two weeks.