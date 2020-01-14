Three to participate in DYW program

The Distinguished Young Women program will be held January 18 at Boswell Auditorium at 7 p.m. with three young women vying for the county’s Distinguished Young Woman 2020.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door for $10.

Simpson County’s reigning DYW is Anna Tindell. Former DYW of 2019, Macy Kate Greer, will emcee the program and play the flute for special entertainment.

DYW committe members are Loren Atkinson, Becca Bridges, Amanda Broadhead, Judy Byrd, Leslie May, Cameron McAlplin, Cemper Scott, Dollie Tutor, and Brittany Warren.

Re’Kyia Lott is the daughter of Derral and Reko Lott. She attends Mendenhall High School, where she is active in cheer, softball, and powerlifting. She is a member of HOSA, president of FFA, member of FCCLA, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and DECA, secretary of BETA Club, president of her class in Student Council, and a part of The Future Leaders of Simpson County. After completing high school Re’Kyia plans to pursue her Ph. D. in becoming a nurse practitioner attending The University of Southern Mississippi.

Karli Welch is the daughter of David and Charity Welch and big sister to Mikayla Welch. She is a student at Mendenhall High school, where she is involved in many activities. She is a Mendenhall High School cheerleader and softball player, the secretary of HOSA team, a member of Beta club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Mu Alpha Theta. Karli is also a member of Future Leaders of Simpson County. After highschool, Karli’s dream is to attend the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a career in the Medical field.

Jaymee Smith is the daughter of James and Kim Smith. Jaymee attends Mendenhall High School where she is active in the soccer, band, BETA, National Technical Honor Society, Future Leaders of Simpson County and the National Honor Society. After completing high school, Jaymee plans on enlisting in the Air Bational Guard while perusing her sociology degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Photos by Brittany Bennett Photography.