Thursday is Kyle Petty Jr.’s motorcycle tour

Tue, 05/07/2019 - 3:22pm

Thursday is going to be a big day for race fans and a lot of other folks as Kyle Petty Jr. visits Magee.

The event is part of a fund raising event sponsored by Petty to support Victory Junction, a charity established by the Adam Petty Foundation to help support chronically ill and disabled children.

In addition to the Petty,  Governor Phil Bryant and his wife Deborah will be joining the event.  The Governor is a motorcycle enthusiast and is expected to join the motorcaid in Brandon and make the trip to down to Magee. 

The caravan will stop at  Love’s truckstop in Magee. 

There are 150 riders in the motorcaid as well as one of Petty’s race cars. 

Mayor Dale Berry is asking everyone to line Highway 49 to welcome the motorcaid to Magee. 

In addition to the 150 riders, an additional 100 people will arrive who are support staff for the event.  Melinda Hart will cater lunch for the travelers. 

Other celebrities include Hershel Walker, the Skoal Bandit, Harry Grant, and many television personalities who will be on hand. for the event. 

The City and the Chamber of Commerce have helped coordinate the event.  Berry said local honorees would be recognized, including Suzy Thames, David Tedford, Jimmy Shivers and Joey McNulty. 

The crowd will have the chance to get autographs as well as purchase promotional materials supporting the event with the proceeds going to the Victory Junction Foundation.

 

