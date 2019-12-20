Toys for Tots ‘success’

Toys for Tots is a national program sponsored by the US Marine Corps with the mission of collecting new, unwrapped toys.

Collection usually begins during the month of October and lasts through December. These toys are then distributed as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in communities that conduct a campaign.

The objective of Toys for Tots, in addition to helping the less fortunate experience the joy of Christmas, is to play an active role in the development of the nation’s most valuable resources--children--and to unite all members of local communities in a common cause. Community members are involved by donating toys to be distributed to children. Last year Toys for Tots provided gifts to over 500 children, though nearly 1,200 registered to receive gifts.

Deonka Mazie is the Toys for Tots local area coordinator serving Copiah, Simpson, Lincoln, Lawrence, and Yazoo counties. With the help of the City of Mendenhall they were able to coordinate another successful campaign to serve the Simpson County community.

The event was hosted at the Mendenhall Armory again this year. Mazie said that over 500 children were signed up to receive gifts, and that over 200 toys were collected from community members around Simpson County. Every child was able to receive two toys and two stocking stuffers. Mayor Todd Booth laughed and said, “Everybody gets a Star Wars.” It was a popular toy received by many of the children who participated.

In addition to fun, Toys for Tots also focuses on education. Mazie said, “We try to give a lot of educational toys, like toys that are geared towards STEM and robotics so kids will be able to learn and use their minds while having fun.”

Mazie praised the City staff and volunteers who helped make the drive a success. She said, “This is the smoothest stress free year we have ever had. Distribution was smooth. The people were happy and grateful for what we were able to do for them.” She said the campaign received several positive comments.

Mayor Booth said, “This was awesome for our community, and to be able to see these kids come through and watch their faces as Santa let them pick out toys was good for the heart. There were a lot of smiles in here today.”

The event was a success thanks to the hard work of many. Mendenhall City Hall, Mendenhall Police Department, Dollar General, Danae’S, McGuffee’s, Booth Tire, New Beginnings, Tags Consignment, Peoples Bank, and Priority One Bank all served as drop off locations during this year’s campaign. There was another drive held and it was distributed at Disciples of Christ Family Life Center on December 7. Several families were helped, and it was also a big success.

Mazie was grateful to the community for their participation in the drive. The Toys for Tots organization accepts donations year round and all donations made are tax deductible. She explained that Toys for Tots will continue to help families in need until Christmas. Anyone in need of assistance would have to register online at www.toysfortots.org or contact Deonka Mazie at 601-863-9763.