Trees to honor veterans

Mendenhall resident Glenda Crawford is working on a significant project this holiday season. Crawford wants troops from the Simpson County area past and present to be represented this year. Crawford developed an idea to decorate her front yard with Christmas trees to represent branches of military service. She said after researching the idea she was not able to find where it has ever been done before.

Crawford has purchased 5 artificial trees, and plans to decorate them to represent the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force. The middle three will be decorated in red, white, and blue to represent the United States. Crawford plans to add additional trees in the future for the Coast Guard, law enforcement, and the fire department.

She explained that she would like for this to be a community project. Crawford said, “I am trying to get people who have veterans or active military in their family to place an ornament on the tree.” Crawford said the ornament can be decorated to represent past and present service members. The trees will be set up in her yard at 124 Ellis Street in Mendenhall.

Crawford asked that a yellow ribbon be tied around ornaments honoring active service members who are unable to spend the holidays with their family. The yellow ribbon became a symbol in the past that meant “bring our troops home”. Crawford said, “Our soldiers need to know that somebody of them at this time.”

Crawford acknowledged the sacrifices made by the troops and how hard the holidays are for their families. She encouraged everyone to participate and ornaments can be mailed, dropped off, or placed on the trees throughout the holiday season. The trees will be set up at 124 Ellis Street in Mendenhall MS.