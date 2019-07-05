Trojan senior dies in car accident

Tue, 05/07/2019 - 3:40pm

Simpson County and the Magee Trojan Family lost a special person in the form of Ladamein Ducksworth this week. Ducksworth lost his life on the morning of Saturday May 4, in a car accident on Highway 35 in Mount Olive.

Ducksworth, a senior, was loved at school and was described as a well-mannered, respectful, and encouraging young man.

Magee High students released balloons in his honor on Monday and will host a prayer vigil this Friday. Ladamein Ducksworth will truly be missed by his friends and family.

 

 

 

