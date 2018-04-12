Trojans filled all-state players

  • 146 reads
Tue, 12/04/2018 - 2:15pm

6’4” 190 pound Magee High School senior quarterback Javo Thurman, 3, and Samuel Rials, 19, a 5’7” 160 kicker were named to the First Team All-State squad for 3A football. Thurman was also named Offensive MVP for Region 6 3A, and Rials was named Best Special Teams for Region 6 3A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obituaries

Rose C. Roberts

Rose C. Roberts, 81, of Magee, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

Dorothy Jean McNair
Jeffrey Steven Crawford
Dorothy A. French
James Lamar McLeod
Jerry D. Gregory

Social

community Calendar 12-6-18

 

December 6

Mendenhall Library will have a session on DIY Christmas Ornaments on Dec. 6 starting at 4 p.m. All K-6 children are invited to come.

 

December 7

Community Calendar 11-29-2018
Community Calendar 11-22-2018
Community Calendar 11-01-2018
Magee High is forming a P-16 Council
Community Calendar 10-18-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.