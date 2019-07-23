Two from county vie for Miss Hospitality

Two very accomplished young ladies are representing Simpson County in the 70th annual State Miss Hospitality Competition this week.

Representing Mendenhall is McKenzie Powell. Ashlyn Johnston is representing Magee.

The program has expanded to include the Little Miss Hospitality program. Representing Mendenhall in the Little Miss competition is Marley Rose, and from Magee is Addi-Cate Smith.

The competition will take place at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater in Downtown Hattiesburg on July 26 and 27 at 8 p.m.

In its 22nd year as host city, Hattiesburg will showcase this year’s best and brightest young women as they compete for the title of Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality. Thirty-one women, who represent all regions of the state, will vie for the title of Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality, with the winner serving for a full year as the state’s official ambassador for economic development and tourism.

Over two nights of on-stage competition, the women will present commercials on their hometown, answer questions on hospitality and tourism, and show off their dance moves and evening gowns, all while earning college scholarship dollars.

MCKENZI POWELL, MENDENHALL

McKenzi Powell is a senior nursing student at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She recently received the UMMC Hearin Scholarship for academic excellence. McKenzi is a certified Community Health Advocate and a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House Charities. She says she enjoys being a Neonatal ICU extern and aspires to serve Mississippians as a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner.

Marley Rose is Mendenhall’s Little Miss Hospitality. She is the daughter of Bradley and Jennifer Rose.

ASHLYN JOHNSTON, MAGEE

Ashlyn Johnston graduated with highest honors from The University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor of arts in speech pathology and audiology. She was inducted into several honor societies and served as vice president of the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association. In the fall, she will attend graduate school to obtain her doctorate of audiology degree, so she can help provide a better quality of life to individuals who are hard of hearing.

Addi-Caite Smith is Magee’s Little Miss Hospitality. Addi-Cate is the 10-year-old daughter of Scott and Cathy Smith.