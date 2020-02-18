Update on Boomer

Shane Givens notified the newspaper last week that he was not ready to give up on finding who shot and killed his family pet, Boomer. There have been no leads in the case so the original $1,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person who was responsible for shooting his dog has been raised to $4,000.

Givens said anyone with information may contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department at 601-847-2921 or they may contact him directly at 601-921-9866. He said he is not ready to give up on his family’s pet.