Veteran’s celebration Nov. 10

The city of Magee will host their annual Veteran’s Celebration on Friday, November 10, at First Baptist Church.

Line up for the parade will be at 9:45 a.m. in front of the church. A ceremony will follow the parade in front of the community center. This is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

All veterans are asked to come participate in the celebration. There will be patrotic music played by the Magee High School Marching Band to honor all service members, according to Joe Worrell, coordinator for the annual veteran celebration.

The guest speaker for this year’s event will be Mark Brister. Brister recently retired from active service along with service to the Mississippi Army National Guard.

There will be food and refreshments available for veterans and their guests.

Worrell said he would like to thank sponsors for this year’s event. The sponsors are Trustmark, PriorityOne, Peoples Bank, Sears, Tom McAlpin, First Baptist Church and Chuck Cooper.

Worrell added if anyone would like to bring their own vehicle for the parade they are welcome to, or transportation will be provided for veterans.

If there are any questions, contact Worrell at 601-849-3344.

In the event of rain Worrell said the event would be moved inside.