Veteran Day’s events around county

Veterans Day will be celebrated Monday November 11. Events will take place around the county to honor local veterans.

The City of D’Lo will host their annual Veterans Day ceremony at 1 a.m. at the Gazebo. Following the guest speaker’s presentation refreshments will be served.

In Magee a dedication ceremony will be held for Armed Services Park, located on Highway 49 south across from Zip’s by Sears. The dedication will start at 10:30. Flag poles at the park will represent each of the armed services, the Army, Navy, Air Force Marine and Coast Guard. An additional flag will recognize POW/MIA.

Colonel Steve Parham will be the moderator for the event.

A meal will follow the program at the Magee Community Center. Veterans and spouses are invited to attend the event and are welcome to come as a guest to the meal afterward.

Huddle House in Magee is also showing respect and support for those who have and continue to protect the country by offering a free order of Sweet Cakes (any variety) to all active duty, retired and veteran military members from November 8 – 11. Veterans only need to show a valid military ID.

These are a few events taking place in the county to honor veterans, and show appreciation for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of America’s Armed Forces.