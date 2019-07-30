Women’s Hope to host open house before fall session

Women’s Hope, which is a ministry of the Christian Women’s Job Corps, is planning an open house.

The event will be held Thursday, August 8, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 301 Fifth Ave. Southeast in Magee.

The purpose of the open house is to recruit participants and volunteers for the ministry’s fall class.

The event will provide information on classes in the fall. “If you have an interest in volunteering to help run the program we would love to have you attend the open house,” said Susan McWilliams, volunteer director.

The fall class schedule will start on September 3. According to McWilliams, the goal is to have between five and ten participants so space is limited, and applicants must complete an application to participate in the program.

The types of studies offered in the program are Job Skills, Computer Skills, Life/Anger Management, Bible Skills, Celebrate Recovery and GED Tutoring.

The classes are available to help women who may have come from broken homes, have substance abuse issues, or have gone through divorce or any issue that keeps them from being productive, McWilliams said. It can offer services to help the participants be better parent figures as well as becoming more productive.

McWilliams said the program is scheduled over a 10-week period and typically runs from 8:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Participants must be committed to the program and really have a desire to improve their situation. Participants must meet attendance requirements to complete the program.

McWilliams said it takes about 12 volunteers to operate the program and that is why it is so important for people in the community to share their skills.