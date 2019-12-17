Wreaths Across America held Dec. 14th

Mendenhall City Cemetery observed Wreaths Across America Day, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. This was the second year that the cemetery participated as an official location with over 1600 other cemeteries in this national event.

Over 100 people attended a wreath laying ceremony led by Rev. Richard Rankin of Braxton. He delivered a message reminding those in attendance that many Americans have served and died in the mission to keep American freedoms and that the laying of the wreaths was a way to continue to remember and thank veterans for their service.

Ross Walton of Mendenhall closed the ceremony with a rendition of “Taps” on trumpet.

Following the ceremony, local volunteers placed the wreaths on veterans’ headstones throughout the cemetery. The volunteers included family and local residents with some from Florida, Tennessee, Brandon, Jackson and Hattiesburg participating.

Funds were raised to place approximately 250 remembrance wreaths on the headstones of the 310 local military heroes laid to rest there.

The project was led by Location Coordinator and Mendenhall Cemeteries Association board member Gaye Magee-Sullivan. She said, “Honoring veterans is a long standing tradition for the Mendenhall Cemetery. We have volunteers who place American flags on veterans’ graves every Memorial Day, and we’ve also held special ceremonies at the cemetery honoring veterans throughout the years. Participating in this program is another way we honor those who sacrificed for our country.”

David Massey, president of The Mendenhall Cemeteries Association, said, “In addition to honoring our veterans laid to rest in the cemetery, as an official location for Wreaths Across America, we also raise money to help maintain our beautiful cemetery. The non-profit, Mendenhall Cemeteries Association Inc. was established in 1997 to maintain and improve the Mendenhall Cemetery.” He added, “We completely rely on donations to fund everything we do in our cemetery. Our association with Wreaths Across America has become a major fundraiser for us. We are grateful for our partnership with Wreaths Across America and for them offering us this opportunity to honor and fundraise at the same time.”

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

Follow Wreaths Across America on Facebook at http://Facebook.com/WAAHQ and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/WreathsAcross.