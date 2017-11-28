Primary tabs

Local Scouts camp, hike Cloudland

By RHUEL DICKINSON SCOUT MASTER,
Troop 81 conducted a troop winter camp spending four days and three nights at Cloudland Canyon State Park in northwest Georgia. 

We arrived Saturday, November 18, and returned on Tuesday, November  21. 

We cooked mainly in cast iron dutch ovens, cast iron frying pans or with tinfoil for the entire weekend; we ate like kings!  We camped with overnight temperatures as low as 26 degrees and highs during the days in the 50s – Great camping weather! 

For the first hike, the troop hiked 600 plus steps down (and back up) into the canyon and then for 10 miles on the Sitton’s Gulch Trail along the Sitton’s Gulch Creek. 

The second descent into the canyon was to explore the Cherokee Falls along Sitton’s Gulch Creek. 

The youth enjoyed crossing the creek and then climbing on and around the boulders and canyon sidewalls. 

One of the features we observed was the Turtle Rock, a huge rock formation which juts out over the trail with a resting bench underneath about halfway down the trail into the canyon.

Scot Hubbard of Troop 81 Simpson County was very motivated to hike in the cold trying to earn the Hiking Merit Badge to complete his Eagle Scout requirements. 

Sarah Murphy, of Venturing Crew 42 of Brandon, is working on her Ranger Award. 

Eight Boy Scouts of Troop 81 in Simpson County,  one Venturing Scout of Crew 42 of Brandon , and three adult Scout leaders of Troop 81 in Simpson County participated in this high adventure outing.

