Trojans march on the Saints 24-15

The Magee Trojans had a real nail-bitter Friday night as they defeated Saint Andrews Episcopal by a score of 24 to 15.

Captians for Magee were all seniors, Jaden Chatman, Mac Anderson and Chaz Lofton. Magee won the opening toss and opted to recieve.

Chatman received the ball at the Trojan one yard line and returned the ball to the Trojan 36. The next play the Trojan did a hand-off up the middle. Chandler Pittman would pass the ball to Chatman for an eight yard gain. Pittman carried the ball for an eight yard gain and the Trojans would get a first down.

Pittman threw a pass to Chatman and was down at the 25, but flags flew and the Trojans would be penalized for an illegal block in the back and the ball would be spotted at 43 yard line. On third down Pittman would roll right and make it to the 36. Next play Pittman drives up the middle for a first down on the eight yard line. The Trojans would get held up as they attempt to drive the ball up the middle. Pittman would hand off to Jermond Winn and he went down at the two yard line. At 7:32 left in the first quarter the Trojans line up on the two. Pittman takes possesion and reverses to Chatman and the Trojans score a touchdown, their first for the evening. The PAT was good by Sam Rials and the score was seven to zip.

The Trojans kick to Saints 12 yard line. The Saints move the ball to the 25 and fumble. The Trojans come up with the ball at the 25. With 6:42 on the clock in the first the Trojans score again taking a 14 to zero lead.

The Trojans kick to the Saints and they take possesion at the 35 yard line. The Saints will have two incomplete pass attempts before they make a first down at the 50. They move the ball to Magee’s 39 for another first down. The Saints keep advancing the ball until they reach the Trojan five yard line. With third down and inches to the goal the Saints post their first score for the evening. Their extra point attempt was no good and the end of the first quarter would have the Trojans with a 14 to 6 lead.

With 7:19 into the second quarter St. Andrews was forced to punt. The Trojans take possesion at their own 25 yard line. Pittman completes a pass to George Warren wide reciever and Warren makes it to the 37 for a first down.

Pittman would then leave the field with an apparent injury and Matthew Thurman would come in as quarterback. Trojans were held and forced to punt the ball. Malik Paul boots it through the endzone and the ball was marked at the Saints 20 yard line. The quarter would end with Magee leading 14 to six.

Start of the second half had Magee’s Sam Rials kicking to the Saints 20 yard line and returning to their 33. The Saints came back from the half feeling entergized and would make a first down at the 47. Next play the Saints moved the ball to the Trojan 39 and Tray Haynes would make the stop. The Saints were faced with fourth down and eight and drove the ball to the 25 yard line for another first down. The ball was marked at the 15 yard line and the Saints could not drive it in and Magee would take over on their own three yard line.

The Saints forced a safety on Magee making the score 14 to eight.

The Saints took possession only to be force to punt the ball on fourth. The Trojans return the favor and punt on their fourth down.

The Saints take possession but not for long when Jaylen Lee makes an interception at the Trojan 47 yard line. The Trojans would be forced to punt back to the Saints ending the third quarter.

The fourth quarter has the Saints being forced to punt the ball only this time Dearrius Gray block the punt and the Trojans would take over at the Saints five yard line. The Trojans would kick a field goal and take a 17 to eight lead. With 7:41 left on the clock in the fourth the Saints refuse to be counted out and score a touchdown and the score is 17 to 15.

Saint Andrews kicks to Magee and Josh Sanders returns the ball but the Trojans get a face mask penalty and the ball is marked down at the 27. Pittman would get sacked in the backfield and the Trojans would be forced to punt the ball again.

Saint Andrews would take possession at their own 39. With fourth down and inches the Saints would go for it. The Trojan line held and Magee would take over.

4:04 was left on the clock and Trojans fumble the ball only to recover for a loss of two yards. They would be third and 10 and Pittman would drive up the middle for a first down. Winn would then drive up the middle for a first down at the 35. Winn then carried the ball up the left side for another first down at the 30 yard line. Pittman would do a a quarterback keeper up the middle to the 15 yard line. Pittman would then reverse to Chatman for another Trojan touchdown and extra point making the final score 24 to 15 and another Trojan victory.

The Trojans will be on the road this week as they face Crystal Springsgame time at 7 p.m.