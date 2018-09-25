AAAA Division II Back-to-Back State Champs

Simpson’s softball team went back to back, winning the State Championship at the Jimmy Clyde Sportsplex Monday.

The Lady Cougars defeated Washington School 6-0 on Saturday in the opening round to get the tournament started. The Lady Cougars played Magnolia Heights School in the quarterfinals on Saturday and won 9-7. In the semifinals on Monday, Simpson defeated East Rankin Academy 6-1. The championship game saw the Lady Cougars jump out to a 5-0 lead and never look back, defeating Copiah Academy. The Lady Cougars would get the three outs needed in the top of the seventh inning to claim the State Championship 5-1.

Washington School

Simpson 6 Washington 0-Getting hits for Simpson were Maddie Moody with two doubles and 2 RBI’s; Allison Richardson a triple, a single, and an RBI; Ma’Nia Womack two doubles and 2 RBI’s; Bella Luckey a double; and Leah Beth Luckey a single.

Pitching for Simpson was Bella Luckey, a no hitter 7 innings with 4 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 16-10 on the season.

Magnolia Heights Simpson 9 Magnolia Heights 7-Getting hits for Simpson were Abigail Carter with a double, a single and a RBI; Bella Luckey a homerun, a single, and 3 RBI’s; Leah Beth Luckey a double, a single, and an RBI; Morgan Griffith a single; Maddie Moody a double and a RBI; and Allison Richardson 2 RBI’s.

Pitching for Simpson was Bella Luckey 7 innings with a strikeout. The win improved Simpson’s record to 17-10 on the season.

East Rankin Aca

Simpson 6 East Rankin 1-Getting hits for Simpson were Leah Beth Luckey with a double, a single, and an RBI; Morgan Griffith a single and 2 RBI’s; Maddie Moody a homerun and an RBI; and Abigail Carter an RBI.

Pitching for Simpson was Bella Luckey 7 innings with 2 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 18-10.

Copiah Academy e

Simpson 5 Copiah 1-Getting hits for Simpson were Abigail Carter with a single; Morgan Griffith a double and an RBI; Maddie Moody a single and 2 RBI’s; Allison Richardson a single and 2 RBI’s; and Ma’Nia Womack a single.

Pitching for Simpson was Bella Luckey 7 innings. The win improved Simpson’s record to 19-10 on the season.

The Lady Cougars will play Oak Forest, LA in the MAIS Overall AAAA Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. and Monday, Oct. 1, at the Jimmy Clyde Sportsplex.