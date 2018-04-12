Falcon Rookies win semi- finals round at JCJC

The Rookies

(7&8 yrs.)

This was the game that Falcon fans have been anxiously waiting for, a chance for the team to get some redemption against the team that gave them their only loss this season. But more importantly to do what no other Falcon team has done in 10 or more years, Play for the Mississippi Youth Football Association (MYFAI) state championship. A number of teams have made it this far but none have yet to win the Crown.

The Falcons would win the coin toss and elected to go on offense first. A little over 3 minutes into the game Ty Davis would run a quarterback sweep to the left side and go 45 yards for the first score. The point after was no good, Falcons lead 6-0. On their first series on offense, Lawrence County hit a brick wall. The Falcon defense would force the Knights to punt after negative yards. The next drive by the Falcons was methodical, carries by Creel Workman, Davis, Tamaris Traxler, and Ben Martin cumulated in a 12 yard TD run by Martin. The PAT was good and the first half would end with the Falcons leading 14-0.

The Knights offense would go three and out to start the 2nd half as the Falcon defense once again held them to negative yards. On their next series the Falcon offense once again marched the length of the field with Davis scoring on a 15 yard run. PAT was no good and the Falcons extended its lead to 20-0.

Lawrence County on their next series would manage to score on a 38 yard TD run, the PAT was no good. The Falcon lead was now 20-6. The Knights trying to get back into the game managed to force a punt. However on their next series they fumbled and it was recovered by the Falcons. Once again the Falcon offense would move the ball down the field ending with a Martin 8 yard TD. Falcons lead now 26-6. Lawrence County would score in the 4th quarter to pull within 12 points, Falcons 26 and Knights 14. The Falcons defense would end the Knights hope for a comeback as Tamaris Traxler intercepted a game ending pass. This was a great game to watch, both teams showed outstanding heart and determination. The Falcons will now face the Warriors of Oak Grove this Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium “The Rock” in Hattiesburg; game time is at 3:30.

I would like to take this time to thank all of our parents and sponsors for the overwhelming support they have given to us over the years. This is the 16th season that this program has been a part of this community we call Simpson County. None of the accomplishments it has achieved could have been possible without that support. Please come and celebrate our youth this coming weekend and good Lord willing the next MYFAI 7&8 year old State Champions.

Rookies team members include: Keenan Thurman, Lane Purser, Ty Davis, Bryson Caffie, Preston Odom, DeVera Powell, John Straut, Ben Martin, JaWaun Walker, Taaris Traxler, Creel Workman, Bailee Jo Harvey, Jahlier Fairley, Braylen Edwards, Cash Lewis, Braylen Reed, Brayden Collins, John Morrow, Braylen Blackmon, Malik Ards, Jabari Craft, Jayden Keys, Isaac C, Haynes, Rowdy Powell, Phoenix Stover, Brayden Stiff, A.J Williams and A.J. James.

Coaching Staf: Ken McDonald, Beejay Abron, Anthony McGill, Trevor Reed, Charles McNair.