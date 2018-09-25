Simpson County Falcons week 3

The Tinamites (5&6 yrs.)

Falcons took possession first and would turn the ball over on a fumble. The Falcon defense, however, forced a fumble which was recovered by A.J. Williams. The Falcon offense would strike first after a 5-yard run by Maurice Camper, quarterback A.J. James ran a 38-yard reverse for the touchdown. PAT was no good, so the score at the end of the first quarter was 6-0 Falcons. Mize on its next possession scored on a 25-yard run and the PAT was good. The Bulldogs would lead 8-6. Mize began the second half with the ball and drove the length of the field scoring on a 15-yard run. The Falcon defense would deny the PAT. Bulldogs led 14-6. The Falcon offense answered quickly with a 60-yard run by A.J. James, but Mize would maintain its lead after denying the PAT. At the end of the 3rd quarter Bulldogs 14 Falcons 12. On its next possession Mize turned the ball over on downs and the Falcons scored quickly on a 40-yard run by A.J. James. PAT was no good. Mid-way in the fourth quarter the Falcons led 18-14. With 2:40 on the clock the Bulldogs would take the lead 20-18. The Falcons turned the ball over on a bad snap. Mize capitalized quickly on a 24-yard touchdown run. The PAT was good extending their lead to 28-18. The Falcons’ youngest group just would not quit. They scored with 54 seconds on the clock bringing the score to 28-24. Mize maintained possession the rest of the game. A tough loss for the Falcon Tinamites. Next week the challenge will be just as tough as Scott Central will travel to Tiger stadium.

The Rookies (7&8 yrs.)

The Falcon Rookies picked up where it left off last week, denying conference rival Hazlehurst from every direction. A total domination on both sides of the ball. The defense only gave up 32 total yards of offense and only two first downs the whole game. The Falcon offense-maintained possession of the ball for over 20 minutes of the game and over 450 yards of total offense. Ty Davis led the scoring with 3 TDs followed by Ben Martin and Creel Workman with one each. Final score Falcons 38 and Hazlehurst 0. A great start to the season at 3 and 0. The Falcons continue conference play next week as Crystal Springs makes its way to Tiger Stadium.

The Midgets (9&10 yrs.)

Braylon Womack would lead the scoring for the Falcon Midgets with three touchdowns. The Falcon offensive line totally dominated the Indians of Hazlehurst. The Falcons racked up over 380 yards of total offense. The big story this week was the defense. They dominated the line of scrimmage and every other aspect of Hazlehurst’s offensive charge, giving up only 3 first downs. They forced 4 turnovers and just slammed the door on the Indians. The final score 34-0.

The Peewees (11&12 yrs.)

The Falcon senior group would score first and often in the matchup. The first score came with a 25-yard pass and catch from Akavion Griffith to Lajuan Hatten. The PAT was no good. Falcons led the Indians 6-0. The Indians would punt on their first possession. The Falcons would drive to within 4 yards of the goal line, but the Indian defense denied entry. The first quarter would end with the score Falcons 6 and the Indians 0. With 3:50 left in the 2nd quarter, Antonio Porter would intercept an Indian pass and take it the distance for a 29-yard pick 6. The PAT was no good but the Falcons extended their lead to 12-0 and that’s the way the first half of play would end. The defense forced Hazlehurst to punt on its first possession of the 2nd half. Falcons would score quickly on its next possession with a 55-yard catch and run from Griffith to Hatten again. At the end of the 3rd quarter the score was 18- 0. The Indians’ next possession would end in disaster as Keith Powell stripped the ball away from their tailback and ran 18 yards for a defensive score. The PAT was good. The score now, 26-0 Falcons. The Indians’ next possession would be spoiled once again by Keith Powell as he recovered a fumble. With 3:34 left in the game Jaylon Dampeer looked to be stopped on a run but reversed his direction and jitterbugged his way to a 50-yard touchdown. The PAT was good, and the game would end with a final score of 34-0. The offensive line (Princeton Miller, Logan Smith, James Drennan, John Thomas Knight, and Kevonta Craft) gave Quarterback Akavion Griffith plenty of time to work and opened the field for the running backs. Outstanding performance by the entire team.

Next week the Falcons are back home at Tiger Stadium with the Tinamites starting it off against Scott Central at 9 a.m. The rest of the group takes on Crystal Springs.