Simpson takes down Columbia Academy

The Simpson Cougars and Columbia Academy faced off for the 24th time Friday night.

Simpson kicked off to Columbia to open the game and forced a three and out and a punt. Simpson started their first drive at their own 15 yard line, but a fumble set up Columbia at the Simpson 29 yard line. The Simpson defense forced a punt, and the offense took over at their own 4 yard line. The Cougars were forced to punt, and Columbia started their drive at their own 46 yard line. The Cougar defense forced a turnover on downs, and Simpson took over on their own 35 yard line. The score at the end of the first quarter was Simpson 0 and Columbia 0.

Simpson drove to the Columbia 16 yard line and turned the ball over on downs. Columbia drove 89 yards in 12 plays capped off by a Ras Pace to Patrick Gill 24 yard touchdown pass. The PAT was no good, and with 6:06 left in the half Columbia led 6-0. Simpson drove 65 yards in 10 plays capped off by a Michael Winstead 10 yard run. The PAT was blocked and with 1:15 to go in the half the score was all knotted up 6-6. The Cougar defense held and the halftime score was Simpson 6 Columbia 6.

The Cougars received the second half kickoff but were forced to punt. The Cougar defense once again forced a three and out, and Simpson started their drive at their own 28 yard line. The Cougars drove 72 yards in 11 plays with Michael Winstead scoring on a 5 yard run. Caleb Garner added the two point conversion run, and with 4:02 left in the third quarter Simpson led 14-6.

The Cougar defense forced a Columbia punt and took over at midfield. The Cougars scored early in the fourth quarter on a Mason Kennedy 3 yard run. The two point conversion failed and with 9:28 to go in the game Simpson led 20-6.

Simpson forced a Columbia punt, and Michael Winstead returned it 22 yards to the Columbia 44 yard line. Simpson drove to the Columbia 12 yard line, but the drive stalled and Simpson turned the ball over on downs. Columbia drove 87 yards in six plays with Ras Pace connecting with Robert Johnson from 30 yards out. The two point conversion run was no good, and with 2:22 left in the game Simpson led 20-12. Simpson recovered the onside kick, picked up a first down, and kneeled the clock out. The final score was Simpson 20 Columbia 12. The win improved Simpson’s record to 1-0 on the season. The Cougars were led offensively in the rushing game by Mason Kennedy with 24 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown, Michael Winstead 18 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and Caleb Garner with 9 carries for 90 yards and a two point conversion run. In the passing game Mason Kennedy was 2 for 3 for 16 yards and Caleb Garner had one catch for 11 yards.

The Cougars were led on defense by Caleb Garner and Andrew Smith with 9 total tackles each. Blake Boleware had 6 total tackles, and Barrett Thompson had 5 total tackles. Getting sacks or tackles for loss were Andrew Smith 3, Matthew Adcock 1, Blake Boleware 1, Caleb Garner 1, Jordan Taylor 1, and Barrett Thompson 1. In team stats Simpson had 378 yards of total offense, 362 rushing yards, 16 passing yards, and picked up 23 first downs. Columbia had 261 yards of total offense, 62 rushing yards, 199 passing yards, and picked up 14 first downs.

Simpson will travel to Jackson Prep in Flowood on Friday, August 30, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. This will be the fifth meeting between Simpson and Prep and the first since 1987. Prep holds a 3-1 series lead and won the last meeting 48-0. The Junior High Cougars will travel to Jackson Academy on Thursday, August 29, with the 7th and 8th grade game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the 8th and 9th grade game to follow.