Tigers beat Lions 52-43 to remain undefeated

The Mendenhall Tigers were able to outlast the Raleigh Lions last Friday night to remain undefeated. The Lions entered the game with a 1-5 record, but showed up to play their best game.

The game immediately led fans to believe that it would be a high scoring matchup with the two teams combining for 25 points in the first quarter. Defensively, the Tigers were not as solid as they have been in the past. Their inability to stop the run allowed Raleigh to keep the game competitive. QB Christian Allen led the high powered offense which was able to answer the Lions at every turn. The Tigers held a 5 point lead entering halftime with the score 32-27.

The Tigers kicked off to Raleigh to start the second half but had no answer for the Lions’ rushing attack led by senior Braxton Burkett. The Lions quickly took the lead following a successful 2-point conversion. Lions led 35-32 with five minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter. Christian Allen stormed back onto the field and led another scoring drive. Allen completed his third touchdown pass of the night to Zay Duckworth to put their team ahead. Allen completed a pass for a 2-point conversion, and the Tigers led 40-35. From this point the Tigers seized the momentum and started to distance themselves from their opponents. The defense made timely stops and the offense continued to rumble. The Tigers scored three unanswered touchdowns to go up 52-35 in the fourth quarter. The final score was 52-43 for a Tiger victory.

Allen led the way, rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 11 of 16 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Zay Duckworth added two touchdowns on two receptions for 88yards. Junkevious Mack accounted for 19 tackles in the Tigers’ victory over the Lions. The Tigers begin district play this Friday, and have emerged as the favorites. They will be the front runners as the reigning district champions. Coach Chuckie Allen believes his team has what it takes to repeat.