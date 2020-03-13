Poachers Conspire and Illegally Kill Nearly 100 Wild Turkeys

A group of South Mississippians believed to have killed nearly 100 turkeys during the 2019 season have been charged and arrested. These arrests follow an eleven (11) month investigation by Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Conservation Officers resulting in approximately 280 wildlife violations being issued to fourteen (14) different subjects.

The following individuals have been arrested:

• Kenneth Ray Britt, (39 of Wesson, MS); charged with 142 wildlife violations.

• Tony Grant Smith, (25 of Wesson, MS); charged with 68 wildlife violations.

• Allen Shelton Morgan, (48 of Brookhaven, MS); charged with 28 violations.

• Breanna Jeanine McKay, (26 of Wesson, MS); charged with 5 violations.

This group is believed to be responsible for poaching nearly 100 turkeys and trespassing on fifteen (15) properties in Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, and Lincoln counties. It was discovered during the investigation the illegal activities were not limited to Mississippi. The US Fish and Wildlife Service is also conducting an investigation of the illegal out-of-state hunts.

“This is the most blatant disregard for Mississippi’s conservation laws I have seen in my thirty-three years of service with this Agency” says Colonel Steve Adcock. “The primary mission of the MDWFP Law Enforcement Bureau is to detect and hold accountable those persons who jeopardize our rich hunting heritage by committing lawless acts such as these.”

