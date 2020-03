Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and to protect the health and safety of our students, the Magee HS Prom has been rescheduled to May 16, 2020. It is still scheduled at The Venue at The Bakery but will be May 16, 2020. However, this is still contingent upon the spread of the virus. Please stay diligent in using safety precautions to stop the spread of the virus.