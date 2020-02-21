MDOT Road Closures

Flooding causing highway closures in Lawrence, Marion, and Simpson counties

WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHAT: Road closures.

WHEN: Friday, February 21, 2020.

WHERE: Lawrence County: U.S. Highway 84 between Ferguson Mill Road and Old Mississippi 27, ALL westbound lanes closed. Traffic has been diverted to flow head to head in the eastbound lanes. MDOT crews and law enforcement are on scene directing traffic. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in this area. (UPDATED)

State Route 43 between State Route 184 and St. Stephens Road, water is on the road but it is still passable. MDOT crews are on scene directing traffic.

State Route 184 between State Route 43 and State Route 587.

Marion County: State Route 43 between State Route 13 and Will Alexander Road.

State Route 587 between State Route 44 and State Route 586.

Simpson County: State Route 28 between Water Park Lane and Bridgeport Road.

WHY: Roadway flooding.

Local traffic is advised to find an alternate route. Motorists are reminded to be on high alert during severe weather conditions. Learn more safe driving tips at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms

