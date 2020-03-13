Natural Science Museum Closed Temporarily
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 4:02pm
JACKSON ¬– Based on the information provided by the Mississippi Department of Health and as a public health precaution due to COVID-19, MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will temporarily close to the public beginning Friday, March 13 at 3 p.m. The “NatureFEST” event scheduled for April 4, 2020 is also postponed.
The health and safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers is a top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining ongoing communication with health officials.
We will provide updates about reopening on www.mdwfp.com/museum and on social media at www.facebook.com/msnaturalscience, www.instagram.com/MSScienceMuseum, and www.twitter.com/MSScienceMuseum.
Thank you for your support and understanding.