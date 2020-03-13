Natural Science Museum Closed Temporarily

  • 215 reads
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 4:02pm

JACKSON ¬– Based on the information provided by the Mississippi Department of Health and as a public health precaution due to COVID-19, MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will temporarily close to the public beginning Friday, March 13 at 3 p.m. The “NatureFEST” event scheduled for April 4, 2020 is also postponed.

The health and safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers is a top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining ongoing communication with health officials.

We will provide updates about reopening on www.mdwfp.com/museum and on social media at www.facebook.com/msnaturalscience, www.instagram.com/MSScienceMuseum, and www.twitter.com/MSScienceMuseum.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

Social

Skip Russell builds his business on hard work
“A self-made man, one who creates his own success through hard work and effort.” It’s a fitting phrase to describe entrepreneur and life-long Magee resident Skip Russell.
Community Calendar 3-12-20
Embracing life from Dr. Brien to Chef Brien
Embracing life from Dr. Brien to Chef Brien
Community Calendar -3-5-2020
Community Calendar 2-27-2020

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.