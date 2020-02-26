New Stage presents Pipeline

JACKSON—New Stage Theatre presents the regional premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s Pipeline March 10-22, 2020. Curtain times and dates for performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices are $30.00 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, military, and groups. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, located inside the Jane Reid Petty Theatre Center, charged by phone by calling the theatre at (601) 948-3533, or ordered online at www.newstagetheatre.com. Recommended for ages 14+ (check our website for detailed recommendations).

Recently featured on Live from Lincoln Center on PBS, Obie Award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau presents an urgent conversation about the state of the American education system presented against a backdrop of landmark African-American literature. Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities they’ll never have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. But will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away?

“Dominique Morisseau’s Pipeline is a powerful, passionate, and intelligent new play,” said New Stage Theatre Artistic Director Francine Thomas Reynolds. “I am excited for our audiences to see Pipeline because it asks big questions. The characters are caught in a tug of war between the idea of how our country and our educational system should work to serve all students equally versus the reality. As a playwright, Morisseau hopes her plays begin a dialogue and Pipeline, seemingly ripped from the headlines, does bring a powerful conversation to the fore. It is rare to see this picture of the black family today – the unit, the love and hope behind the statistic. This story of a mother’s fight to give her son a future is deeply moving.”

The cast includes: Sharon Miles as Nya (Hattiesburg), Kyle Devin Hunter as Omari (Jackson), Jaymi Horn as Jasmine (Jackson), Jo Ann Robinson as Laurie (Pearl), Darius Omar Williams as Dun (Jackson), and Yohance Myles as Xavier (Tougaloo). Jo Ann Robinson, Darius Omar Williams, and Yohance Myles appear through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

NEW STAGE DIAGLOGUES: Join us after selected performances of Pipeline for conversations about Pipeline’s themes led by community leaders. Contact the box office for more details.

NATIVE SON STAGED READING as part of the MS Plays Series: Adapted for the stage by Nambi E. Kelley; Sunday, March 15 at 4:00 p.m. in the Hewes Room. $5 at the door or Free with any Pipeline ticket stub

EDUCATOR NIGHT: Tuesday, March 17; Educators can purchase discounted tickets in advance for this performance with their school ID badge. Discounted tickets will be available for $15 and can be purchased at the box office. Tickets are subject to availability.

