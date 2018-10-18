Pedestrian Killed on Hwy 49

Thu, 10/18/2018 - 12:49pm

On Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at approximately 7:59 PM, Magee Police Department responded to an accident involving a pedestrian on US 49 North near the intersection of US 49 North and 1st Avenue SE.  Upon arrival, officers determined that a pedestrian had attempted to cross US 49 and had been struck by two (2) vehicles.  The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.  The drivers of both vehicles did stop at the scene.  It was determined that the pedestrian was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of the accident. 

 

The family of the victim has been notified at this time.  The victim has been positively identified as 24 year old Ethan M. Moore of Covington, Louisiana.

 

The Magee Police Department does not expect any charges against the drivers of either vehicle involved in the accident. 

 

