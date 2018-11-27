Man steals Highway Patrol cruiser

At approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 21, MHP troopers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 49 near Mendenhall of a subject identified as Sean Patrick Sharp.

Sharp was taken into custody by troopers for a vehicle theft charge in Warren County. While in custody Sharp was able to escape from handcuffs and proceeded to steal the MHP cruiser he was being held in. He led MHP troopers on a chase.

Sheriff Greg Reynolds of the Simpson County Sheriff’s office said that his department and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the subsequent manhunt. It was reported that Sharp abandoned the MHP cruiser, stole a Jeep and fled to his brother’s residence on Highway 13. Sharp later stole a black Honda Accord from his brother’s shop on Highway 49 before fleeing east on Highway 540.

Reynolds said that as of this time there is no new information on Sharp’s whereabouts, and he is believed to have left the area. The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as new information becomes available.