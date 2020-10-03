Skip Russell builds his business on hard work

“A self-made man, one who creates his own success through hard work and effort.” It’s a fitting phrase to describe entrepreneur and life-long Magee resident Skip Russell.

Unassuming and modest, Russell began his trek in the restaurant business at age 15 as a Sonic carhop at the original establishment on Main Street in Magee. While his friends were riding the block on Friday and Saturday nights, Russell worked.

“I come from a family of seven kids and I was the baby. My parents provided what I needed, but everything I wanted, I had to go get,” Russell explained. He’s been working hard ever since.

In 1987 Sonic manager Odell Gray recognized the drive, ambition and passion Russell had as a carhop. Gray, who hired Russell, knew his young employee wanted to learn how to manage a Sonic. Soon Russell began to learn the ins and outs of daily operations of a restaurant.

He stayed with Sonic through school, taking a short break after graduating from Magee High School in 1990. During that time, Russell worked in different areas including construction and the oil fields. While on hiatus from the restaurant business he realized “my back wasn’t going to last me as long as my mind would so I needed to get into something where I could use my mind more than my back.” In 1996 he returned to the restaurant business and never looked back.

Russell’s mentor is Buddy McClain, a Brandon resident, who owns 104 Sonic franchises. Russell studied McClain and how he operated his restaurants. “He’s the one that brought me into Sonic. I had a lot of aspirations to be like him. ‘How do I get where you are?’” Russell asked. And McClain agreed to teach him.

The two went into business, Russell moved to Hattiesburg, and together they began building Sonic restaurants there. In 2003, Russell along with wife Tracy and their toddler, Kyle, returned to Magee. Tracy was the managing partner of the Sonic in Magee until 2010. That same year Russell sold his Sonic partnerships and opened Backyard Burgers. Realizing the restaurant was not going to make it in Magee, he bought into the Popeye’s franchise and found great success.

As president/chief executive officer of Russell Restaurants, Russell has constructed one Popeye’s annually for the last eight years all across Mississippi. Additionally he purchased two franchises in 2018 and has two under construction. Restaurant locations in addition to Magee, may be found in Collins, Kosciusko, Yazoo City, Booneville, New Albany, Carthage and Meridian, where he has three stores.

One of Russell’s long term goals is to own 25 restaurants within the next 10 years. He is well on his way to having 10 by this spring and believes his goal is attainable. He also states that the restaurants may not all be Popeye’s franchises. While he plans to acquire already established stores from not all be Popeye’s franchises. While he plans to acquire already established stores from retiring friends, Russell is also looking at other restaurant brands and retail development.

“I love the restaurant business; I love the people business. I like dealing with the public a lot; people say I’m stupid for that, but I like it,” Russell explained with a laugh.

He believes he inherited his people skills from his father, Pete Russell, who was in public office for over 40 years, many of those as mayor of Magee. “He dealt with the public his whole adult life. He always did good with it. I think that’s one of the best traits I got from him,” Russell stated.

Pete and Marcia Russell speak lovingly and with confidence of their number seven and last child, Skip. “He pushes himself and works so hard. I’m real proud of him. I didn’t think he would be as successful as he is at this point in his life. He’s always been good getting along with people,” stated Pete.

“His family is important to him,” commented Marcia. “He spends a lot of time with Tracy, Kyle and Sydney Kate, which I’m proud of him for.”

As a child, Skip was her most fearless child, Marcia Russell says. He was difficult to keep up with and often life in the Russell household was a three ring circus.

Pete shared a time when a very young Skip had escaped the house. “Marcia went out and called to him. He answered, ‘Here I am Mommy!’ She looked up and he was on top of the house!” He climbed on top of the family station wagon, then on top of the carport, before reaching the roof.

Common sense and willingness to work are two characteristics Russell deems necessary for success. Russell hires employees primarily based on the personality of an applicant; 50 percent of his workforce is teenagers. In dealing with teens it is necessary to treat them fairly and with respect, to “get them to do things to benefit the company. You have to convince them to do the job even though you pay them. They are working mainly because their parents want them to work,” Russell said.

Son Kyle, a sophomore at Jones Junior College, has worked with Popeye’s since he was 15 years old. Russell leads by example in that since he worked as a teenager, so will his children, he says. When Sydney Kate turns 15 she, too, will take a job at Popeye’s.

“I raise my kids the way I was raised; they come up working. I do hire kids that are in college that don’t even know how to hold a broom and never swept a floor,” he stated.

Kyle is following in his father’s footsteps by choice, not by force. And Russell is proud and thankful that it is Kyle’s chosen path. “He’s a people person too. Kyle loves dealing with the public and people,” commented Russell.

When on breaks from college, Kyle is an assistant manager, supporting the general manager, handling responsibilities appropriate to the position. He will enroll at the University of Southern Mississippi upon completion of Jones to pursue a degree in business management.

While Russell never attended college or received any kind of degree he believes neither one is necessary to achieve success or your dreams. Kyle has posed the question – you did not go to college, why do I have to? “Had I had the time or the ability to go to four years of college I might not have had to work as hard as I have,” is Russell’s response.

After graduation, Kyle will operate a store for at least two to three years, learning 100 percent of the ins and outs of the financial aspects of a successful operation. If a restaurant is not fiscally sound and productive, there is no business left to succeed.

Regarding the position of CEO Russell stated, “It’ll take him a while before he gets my seat. This particular office may never come available until I’m dead and gone! My dad still goes to work every day, and he is 90.”

Russell owns several downtown properties along Main Avenue and has a personal goal to see restoration to the once thriving area. He is currently researching several projects that would benefit already existing businesses along the street.

“Everybody likes to go to the highway because that’s where all the traffic is. My Popeye’s wouldn’t do good downtown,” he said.

However, retail businesses are beginning to return to Main Avenue including restaurants, salons, and clothing boutiques. And locals have taken notice. Russell wants to see more of that along with more professional services to meet the needs of those who work in the downtown area. He sees an opportunity for an internet café style option offering an environment to get a cup of coffee and work or study, hold a meeting, read a book.

“Anything that we can do to cater to the professional employee downtown--places to eat, places to shop on their lunch breaks--is a good thing,” he explained.

Russell took his own head long dive last year when he opted to build his business headquarters on the south side of Main Avenue that included two loft rental units.

While he had some trepidation about a leap of this magnitude he watched as Lacye Evans, Alfa Insurance agent, began construction on her own office building with loft apartments downtown. At the same time Russell developed a tax abatement incentive offering long term savings to those interested in downtown development. He made the proposal to the Magee Board of Aldermen, who agreed and adopted it.

“Both units rented out before I even broke ground. I have the two best tenants in the county,” Russell commented. Each unit is 1250 square feet with one in the front and one in the back.

Called “Skippy,” by his parents and childhood friends, the fearless child has become the successful Skip Russell, a formidable and astute businessman Magee is proud to call a native son.