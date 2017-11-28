MBS holds special blood drive for Parker Pierce on Dec. 8

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will be holding a special blood drive for Parker Pierce on Friday, December 8, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The MBS Donor Coach will be at PriorityOne in Magee. Donors will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last). Donors can now check their overall cholesterol levels on their MBSConnect account.

As the year draws to close and the holidays consume more of our attention, we often forget about the importance of a stable blood supply. Yet the need for blood never sleeps nor takes a holiday. Patients across the state, while battling illnesses or injuries, are relying on the kindness of strangers to ensure the blood they need is available. Please donate blood this holiday season and give those in need the gift of life.

Donating blood is safe, simple and it saves lives. Donors must be at least 16 years old (16-year-olds need signed parental consent, visit our Web site for a copy of the form), weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for information. You can also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/give2live and follow MSbloodservices on Twitter. Donate the free MBS app for your smartphone and/or tablet and keep up with all things MBS! #Give1Save3.

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) was founded in 1979. Mississippi Blood Services is the only not-for-profit blood center headquartered in Mississippi. MBS supplies a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood products to Mississippi hospitals from the Tennessee line to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Mississippi Blood Services is Mississippi’s blood service.