92-year-old dies in fishing mishap

Simpson County Sheriff Greg Reynolds reported that a 92-year-old fisherman died after falling into a pond Sunday afternoon. The victim was identified as Robert Devine.

Reynolds explained that Devine was fishing in a pond on Buddy Jones Road when he apparently fell into the water. Reynolds said a deputy went to the pond at approximately 4 p.m. after Devine was reported missing. The deputy dove into the pond and swam approximately 20 feet from shore to retrieve Devine. Deputies and paramedics immediately started life saving measures, and Devine was transported by ambulance to Simpson General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.