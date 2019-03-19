92-year-old dies in fishing mishap

  • 63 reads
Tue, 03/19/2019 - 1:39pm

Simpson County Sheriff Greg Reynolds reported that a 92-year-old fisherman died after falling into a pond Sunday afternoon. The victim was identified as Robert Devine.

Reynolds explained that Devine was fishing in a pond on Buddy Jones Road when he apparently fell into the water. Reynolds said a deputy went to the pond at approximately 4 p.m. after Devine was reported missing. The deputy dove into the pond and swam approximately 20 feet from shore to retrieve Devine. Deputies and paramedics immediately started life saving measures, and Devine was transported by ambulance to Simpson General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obituaries

Fred Milling Jr.

Fred Milling Jr. passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.  He was born on September 10, 1942, to... READ MORE

Thomas Joseph Fontanille
Hilda Allen
Marie R. Amason
James Paul Mathis
Robert Nuel Cole

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30

Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce... READ MORE

Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.