City of Mendenhall addresses drainage issue at Bedford Care

The Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen met on Nov. 5 to discuss city business. The board discussed a plan of action for the drainage issues at Bedford Care Center.

Bedford has experienced some severe flooding after heavy storms in recent history at the location on Mangum Avenue, so severe, that in February several of the residents were evacuated after water rose and entered the building.

Joel Ford with Ford Engineering presented the board with ideas of how to fix the drainage issues. Culverts will need to be removed and possibly replaced to fix the flooding. Engineering work has begun and a clearer plan will be presented in the future.

Amendments to the current pay scale were tabled again and will be discussed next month.

There has been an ongoing concern about the free use of the Mendenhall Armory, which has been used for free in the past by organizations hosting events that affect the community such as Toys for Tots, Angel Wings, and career fairs for local students. The free use of the armory has been determined on a case by case basis after the board receives a request.

Alderman Robert Mangum expressed concerns about the legality of allowing organizations to use a city facility free of charge. He suggested that a policy be put in place that clarifies what justifies free use or a reduced rental fee of the facility, to protect the city from any concerns of discrimination. After some discussion the item was tabled for next month to allow Board Attorney Wesley Broadhead time to research the legality of the situation.

The board approved the holiday proclamation, a bi-annual bond payment, and permission for the aldermen to attend the mid-winter conference. Police Chief Candy McCullum was also approved to attend the Winter Conference.

The board approved the debit set off resolution and agreement. This gives the board other means of collecting old fines and unpaid bills. Payments for for past due debt owed to the city can now be collected from income tax returns. Court Clerk Lore King explained that the debtors would be given a letter and an opportunity to pay the debt before it was turned over for collection. If payment has to be collected through income taxes the debtor would owe an additional 25 percent of the total debt to pay for the collection process. She said this process would not cost the city any money.

There were several changes in personnel status. The board accepted the resignation of Shelby Line Bryant as a part time court clerk and hired Angela Bryant to fill the position. With the Mendenhall Police Department Jon Stovall and Sharon Fewell resigned as part time dispatchers. Matt Kaulfers was hired as a part time patrol officer, and Dakota Brinkley was changed from full time to part time with the city crew.

Fire Chief Brandon Wester received approval from the board to declare engine one as surplus property, and advertise it for sale. Wester explained that the truck is still in good condition, but would have no place in the fleet with the new truck being purchased. He said the truck has approximately 30,000 miles on it and would be a good truck for another department. It is approximately valued at $10,000. Wester was also approved to apply for the 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

During the November 5 meeting the board discussed the CDBG grant which is being used on a sewer project near the city lagoon to help water pressure and flow. The project was in the bidding process, and the bids were opened on Friday November 15. A special meeting was called on November 18 for the board to make a decision on which bid to accept. There were five bids submitted, and the board followed the recommendations of Engineering Services and accepted the lowest bid which was Hemphill Construction for $387,299. Mayor Todd Booth said the city was $30,000 short of having enough construction money to do the base bid, but the board was able to shift enough money in the budget to cover the deficit. He explained that at the end of the project it may not cost that much, but the most the city will have to match is $30,000. He said it was important to not lose the grant and make the necessary improvements to the sewer system, and by doing so puts the city in a position to handle growth. Booth said, “This will be a big improvement to our system, and will help a lot people.”