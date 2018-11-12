Local businessman Rex Broadhead dies at age 80

Mr. Rex Broadhead, Jr. died Sunday night in the presence of family at Simpson General Hospital. He was age 80 years old and lived a full and devoted life to the Lord Jesus Christ.

His son Bill, said one of the things that meant so much to him was the size of his father’s heart and what he did for others. Bill also said one of the most important things to his father was people. “He just enjoyed being around people, “ Bill said. He was active in his church, First Baptist Mendenhall and really enjoyed the men in his Sunday School Class. He actively served roles in his church and faithfully attended.

Bill said he looked forward each day and going to have breakfast with his crew at the local grocery store.

Rex attended all twelve grades in Mendenhall where he was a standout athlete. He played football as well as baseball and was a member of several of the Little Dixie Championship Teams.

From there he attended The University of Southern Missississippi.

He married his wife Barbara in 1961 and the couple had four children. In addition to be the owner and executive manager of Broadhead Lumber and Manufacturing, he served as a commissioner on the Soil and Water District for 35 years.

Rex continued to stay busy throughout his career which included real estate development, timber producer and cattle.

Rex spent a lot of time with his cattle and grew a fine herd of American Braham. He also served as a volunteer for their cattle association.