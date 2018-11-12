Local businessman Rex Broadhead dies at age 80

  • 128 reads
Tue, 12/11/2018 - 3:12pm

Mr. Rex Broadhead, Jr.  died Sunday night in the presence of family at Simpson General Hospital. He was age 80 years old and lived a full and devoted life to the Lord Jesus Christ. 

His son Bill, said one of the things that meant so much to him was the size of his father’s heart and what he did for others.  Bill also said one of the most important things to his father was people.  “He just enjoyed being around people, “ Bill said.  He was active in his church, First Baptist Mendenhall and really enjoyed the men in his Sunday School Class.  He actively served roles in his church and faithfully attended. 

Bill said he looked forward each day and going to have breakfast with his crew at the local grocery store.

Rex attended all twelve grades in Mendenhall where he was a standout athlete.  He played football as well as baseball and was a member of several of the Little Dixie Championship Teams.

From there he attended The University of Southern Missississippi. 

He married his wife Barbara in 1961 and the couple had four children.  In addition to be the owner and executive manager of Broadhead Lumber and Manufacturing, he served as a commissioner on the Soil and Water District for 35 years.

Rex continued to stay busy throughout his career which included real estate development, timber producer and cattle. 

Rex spent a lot of time with his cattle and grew a fine herd of American Braham.  He also served as a volunteer for their cattle association.   

 

Obituaries

Ray Canterbury

Ray Canterbury, 76, of Raleigh, Mississippi, passed away, Wednesday, December 5, 2018 .

... READ MORE

Gloria Jean Haynes
Peggy Joyce Furlow
Dorothy Jane McNair
X.V. Jordan
Rex Hall Broadhead, Jr.

Social

Scholarship deadline December 21

The Simpson County School District is awarding scholarships for juniors and seniors to take dual credit courses.

Community Calendar 12-13-2018
community Calendar 12-6-18
Community Calendar 11-29-2018
Community Calendar 11-22-2018
Community Calendar 11-01-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.