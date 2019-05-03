M’hall to celebrate

The 60th Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held on Thursday, March 21, at the National Guard Armory in Mendenhall. A silent auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. before the program begins at 7 p.m.

The event will be catered by Smokey Mountain Grill and is expected to be as successful as previous years. Several awards will be presented throughout the night including Outstanding Citizen, Business of the Year, and the STAR Student and Teacher for Mendenhall High School and Simpson Academy. Miss Hospitality, Lexi Cockrell, will be passing on her title and crowning a new Miss Hospitality during the ceremony. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office for $25.

Chamber Secretary Marsha Bratcher said, “We would like to encourage all of our business owners and citizens to support our annual banquet. Also we encourage everyone to call the Chamber Office and purchase their tickets. It will be a fun event where everyone can come together and celebrate how much the Chamber and city have accomplished.”

For more information contact the Mendenhall Chamber of Commerce at 601-847-1725 or 601-847-2525.