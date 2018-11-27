M’hall City Cemetery to honor vets with wreaths

Mendenhall City Cemetery volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at the cemetery are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day.

This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,400 locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 15. The goal: to place a live, balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there and spread patriotism and commemoration for the ultimate sacrifices they made for our country.

From now through December 1 volunteers with the Mendenhall City Cemetery are selling live, balsam fir wreaths to honor the 300 veterans laid to rest at the cemetery. Each wreath costs $15, with $5 going to the Mendenhall Cemeteries Association as part of a special fundraising program developed by Wreaths Across America.

Order forms for the wreaths will be available at many Mendenhall businesses as well as the Mendenhall City Hall, Mendenhall Public Library and from Mendenhall Cemeteries Association Board members.

“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from an appreciative supporter who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the Mendenhall community for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

Members of the Mendenhall Cemeteries Association, that oversees the Mendenhall Cemetery, learned of the opportunity late last year and decided to participate in the program in 2018. “Honoring veterans is a long standing tradition for the Mendenhall Cemetery,” said David Massey, Association Board President. “We have volunteers who place American flags on veteran’s graves every Memorial Day and we’ve also held special ceremonies at the cemetery honoring veterans throughout the years. Participating in this program is another way we want to honor those who sacrificed for our country.”

Gaye Magee-Sullivan, Local Coordinator of the program said, “We are honoring our veterans by placing beautiful live wreaths with red bows on the headstones of veterans. The fresh evergreens have been used for centuries as a symbol recognizing honor and as a living tribute renewed annually. We want people to see the tradition as a living memorial to veterans and their families.”

She also noted that wreaths may also be ordered for graves of veterans not buried in Mendenhall City Cemetery by using the wreath order form and completing accordingly. Wreaths must be picked up at Mendenhall City Cemetery on December 15 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event, open to all people. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer in Mendenhall, please visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MSMCCM.

Gaye Magee-Sullivan, Local Coordinator can be reached at 214-770-2957.