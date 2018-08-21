M’hall OKs request for private sign

The Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen held their regularly scheduled meeting on August 7.

The board approved Latasha Millis, Lori King, and Toni Holloway to attend training for their respective positions. John Kennedy was employed as a member of the city crew. Jamel Walker was approved to host “Love Thy Neighbor Health Fair” on Saturday, October 6. A request was approved to block streets around the courthouse to help facilitate the event.

Jimmy Ramage appeared before the board in July and asked that a no parking sign be posted in front of his driveway. Ramage said that he was asking for the sign for safety reasons. He lives on South Main and his issue was with cars parking along the street. Ramage said that the street in front of his property is lined with cars that block his vision on both sides while backing out. The request was tabled until this month. Alderman Tim Gray said he investigated the issue and was opposed to installing signs for the benefit of one person, and not the best interest of the city. After some discussion Donnie Thomas moved to put a no parking sign in front of Jimmy Ramage’s driveway. It passed with a majority vote. Robert Mangum and Tim Gray were opposed. Ramage asked Mangum why he opposed and he said, “If we put a sign up just for you then we set a precedent and will have to do it for everybody who requests this.”

The board unanimously voted to adopt the internet sales tax resolution that was put into play by the Mississippi Municipal League. The push to impose a sales tax on goods bought from vendors outside of Mississippi by way of the internet began over two years ago. New legislation is not needed to collect taxes on internet sales, but now a decision must be made on how the money is dispersed. The Mississippi Municipal League and other organizations are now calling for a special session.

Mayor Todd Booth said that this has been a hot issue at MML conferences.

He said, “Small towns and businesses depend on that sales tax to improve the city infrastructure.” He said the push for the sales tax is to get the money back into the hands of the municipalities for infrastructure use. He said, “There are no kinds of grants available to help with streets. You may get lucky and get one to help with your sewer every now and then, but that’s it. If passed that’s what the money will be used for.” Booth said he hoped that a special session is called to address the issue.

The board approved Mayor Booth to purchase lights for the playground at the Mendenhall Sportsplex. Booth explained that two new lights will be installed to light up the playground and pavilion area. Safety was one of the reasons cited during the meeting.

Booth also reported that half of the lights at the Highway 49 and 13 intersection project have been installed. He said, “The project is finally coming together, it has been a long time coming.” Booth said the purpose of the new lights was to brighten the entrance to the city and make it look more inviting.

A request was made by the Mendenhall Tiger moms to purchase pizza for the football team, but due to legality the item died for lack of motion.

The 2018-2019 public budget hearing was set for August 23 at 6 p.m. The hearing will be an opportunity for the public to gain better knowledge of the city budget and have any questions or concerns addressed.

The Mendenhall Police Department was approved to purchase a new vehicle for $31,000. Johnathon Stovall and Jessica Andrews were employed as dispatchers. Andrews will assume the role of full time TAC officer and will be taking over for Angie Fortenberry. Michael Smith was employed as a part time member of the city crew.

The board briefly entered executive session to discuss personnel matters, and afterwards recessed until the budget hearing on August 23.