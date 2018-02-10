Man dies in ATV wreck

On September 29 shortly before 1 a.m. the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an ATV accident in the area of Bill Blair and McCallum Road.

It was reported that 22- year-old Woodrow “Hunter” McWilliams was riding ATV’s with friends in a nearby field when his ATV overturned and landed on him. McWilliams suffered major trauma to the head and succumbed to his injuries while on the scene.

The cause and circumstances of the accident are currently under investigation.